Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and Lake County Indiana. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&