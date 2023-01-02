Moring Disposal sold to Arizona based Republic Services

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The local trash and disposal company Moring Disposal Inc. sold its operation after 45 years.
On the Republic Services website it is mentioned that both companies are promising a seamless transition. Customers will see that fees, invoices, payment locations, garbage collection days, and customer service phone numbers will all remain the same.
The Moring trucks will still be in use and so will there trash and recycling containers.
Republic Services did buy property in Rockfalls and multiple parcels of land in Forreston. Republic Services is the second largest nonhazardous solid waste management company in the U.S. after buying out Allied in 2008.
Customers that use Moring can call 815-622-0500 (Rock Falls) or 800-423-0759 (Forreston) or visit moringdisposal.com for more information.