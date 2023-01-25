Local snow removal businesses financially impacted by lack of snow

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Fresh snow on the ground may be tiresome for citizens, but a blessing for local snowplow companies as it is their main source of income.
Steve Eisman, owner of S & J Seal Coating and Snowplow, called the white flakes blessings falling from the sky.
"We call them white gold, gold falling out of the air, money falling out of the air." Steve Eisman said.
This winter, snow has been scarce, which puts a financial strain on local snowplow companies who need the snow to help them meet their daily needs.
"Having lack of snow is hard when you are trying to put food on the table, and pay all the bills," said Justin Lopez, owner of A&A Lawncare.
"Plus, it costs a lot of money for overhead in this business, our equipment and the materials, gas and salt so on and so forth plus play role and employees so, it's been challenging."
Lopez and Eisman both say this winter has been the driest they have ever seen, which directly affects his employees.
"My employees got bills to pay too, but when we are lacking in these areas, and when prices are so high it's hard for them," said Lopez.
"It affects them and their families, the local community, you know everything, gas, milk, eggs everything has went up, so they are struggling trying to get by," said Eisman.
Months before the snow arrived, workers prepare by using their own funds for salting, gas and any other snow materials needed to work in residential neighborhoods.
When there is no snow, companies must rely on other streams of income.
Eisman says he does everything he can for his workers just so they can have money in their pockets.
"I'm thankful that I do have some other businesses that are bringing in more revenue because if not I am sure I'd be underwater." Eisman said.
As snow creeps back into the Stateline, both companies look forward to keeping the roads safe and making more revenue.