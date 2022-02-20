Local businesses working together during 'Love on Local' to provide a closer connection to the community

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Valentine's Day may have been a week ago, but the love is still in the air for many local businesses in Rockford.
For the last week, 33 local businesses are trying to get more people out of their homes and doing something fun during 'Love on Local'. It's a promotion that looks to be a win-win for businesses and their customers.
"It's just something different because a lot of people are used to Valentine's Day being one day," said Tamika Brown, owner of Infinite Soul Vibrations. "So this time we've got it stretched out for two weeks."
By shopping local, customers get a chance to win gift baskets.
Because of the promotion, Brown says she has seen many new faces.
"Actually in the last few days, I've seen more people since the beginning," said Brown.
From time-to-time, Rockford businesses come together to remind the community they are out there.
"At the very least it gives us something to promote," said Kevin Versino, general manager at Rocktown Adventures. "So maybe they didn't come down for this special, but at least maybe now they're aware of the fact that there are things going on downtown and that downtown is active."
And keeping a community engaged is not easy. One that requires a lot of work.
"Very few healthy communities have an under utilized urban core," said Versino. "So all the people that are down here putting their blood, sweat, and tears into this are doing a lot to help drive that goal."
But one thing remains the same when it comes to supporting local businesses.
Just shop.
"Come out and shop," said Brown. "The local businesses are here. We each have different experiences for you guys."
Here to serve the community with love and passion.
If you want to get involved, 'Love on Local' runs through Monday February 28th.