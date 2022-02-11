Inscape Collective set to host female artist pop up shop on Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Inscape Collective is hosting a pop up shop designed to engage the public with local female artists.
"We are here to support women artists and entrepreneurs," said Shiraz Tata, co-creator of Inscape Collective. "We provide a space for them to sell their beautiful creations. Most of the proceeds of those sales go back to them so they can thrive and grow."
Inscape Collective has been around for roughly a year.
It will be hosting 'Is All Heart' on Saturday.
"It's going to be a Valentine's themed event," said Tata. "But also to honor and acknowledge black history month. We hope that people will stop by and support local artists."
It's mission is to provide women new friendships with other business owners and artists, while giving knowledge and growth with several resources.
Programs provided to these women include, mental and physical health as well as entrepreneurial skills.
"I gives us the opportunity to have a bigger outlet to the community," said Rachel Rainey," co-owner of Initial Thought. "Most of our businesses are online so it gives us the opportunity to have a store front, work with other people in the community, and collaborate with other artists of color."
Initial Thought started in co-owner Melissa Simmons' bedroom four years ago.
The store sells customized items such as t-shirts, cups, blankets, and dog bowls.
Both Rainey and Simmons are looking forward with talking to their community and fellow business owners this weekend.
Simmons hopes that she can inspire a younger business owner as well.
"Now you're in a store, so to be able to make the path easier for the next person looking to come in is so important," said Simmons. "There's no reason for anyone to struggle.. If I have knowledge to pass back I'm definitely willing to do so."
Inscape Collective will be open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. For more information go to Inscape Collective's Facebook page.