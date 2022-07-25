 Skip to main content
Illinois 'Sales Tax Holiday' begins August 5

Mark your calendars, back-to-school shoppers. August 5 through the 14 is Illinois' State Sales Tax Holiday.

This is a ten-day period where consumers can purchase clothing and school-related items at a reduced sales tax rate.

The state's portion of the sales tax will be reduced from 6.25% to 1.25%.

Items include qualifying clothing and footwear with a retail selling price of less than $125 per item.

School supplies are not subject to a $125 price cap.

Sales Tax Holiday qualifying items:

Clothing Footwear School Supplies 
Household/Shop ApronsShoes Binders
Athletic Supporters Sneakers Book Bags 

Bathing suits/caps

Shoelaces Calculators 
Belts/suspenders Sandals Cellophane tape 
Coats/jackets Slippers Blackboard chalk 
Gloves/mittens Socks Composition Books 
Hats, caps and ear muffs Stockings Crayons 
Lab coats Footlets Colored Pencils 
NecktiesBoots Erasers 
Rubber pants (cloth diaper covers) Overshoes Expandable pocket or folder 
Scarves Insoles for shoes Glue, paste, glue sticks 
Underwear Steel-toed shoes Highlighters 
School uniforms  Index cards and boxes 
Shorts  

Legal pads 

Pants Lunch boxes 
Skirts  Markers 
Dresses  Notebooks 
Hosiery  Loose leaf notebook paper 
Pantyhose  Poster board 
Shirts  Pencils and pencil lead 
Blouses  Pens, ink, and ink refills 
  Pencil boxes 
  Pencil sharpeners 
  Protractors 
  Rulers 
  Compasses 
  Scissors 
  Writing Tablets 
   

To read the non-qualifying items, information about returns and exchanges, and other tax holiday information, read the PDF state bulletin below: 

