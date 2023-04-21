Freeport's Anchor Harvey, aluminum forging company, celebrates 100 years in business

FREEPORT — Freeport's Anchor Harvey, the aluminum forging company, is celebrating 100 years of serving the community this year.
Employees say working there has been a great experience from the atmosphere to the people they work with.
“Everybody's been like a secondary family... It's been a really good fit,” says Rodney Curran, Maintenance Electrician.
Anchor Harvey started out on the south side of Chicago and relocated to Freeport in 1978. Since then, it has become one of the city’s largest employers.
“You feel like you make a good contribution to not only the company but to society and a great company. Hopefully leave a good legacy. I just have nothing but positive comments. We all have challenges - but we tackle those in a real professional way as well,” says Supervisor Paul Alber.
The metal supplier specializes in foraging aluminum parts for manufacturers in aerospace, auto, and medical industries..
Since moving to freeport the company has expanded four times and is looking forward to expanding more.
Jesse Castle, Engineering Manager, says “The company's growing and expanding, we're looking into new manufacturing processes, building expansions. It's a really exciting time to be working for Anchor Harvey.”
In honor of one century in business, Anchor Harvey is giving back to the Freeport community with 100 random acts of kindness.
“People buying gas or groceries had a surprise when somebody stepped up and made those purchases, and some of the non profit organizations here in Freeport have also been recipients of some of our acts of kindness,” explains Anchor Harvey President Tom Lefaivre.
The company prides itself in taking care of its employees.
"The company takes care of everybody here. Been here eleven years. They throw food trucks, pizza parties, give out bonuses," says Polisher Jeff Rillie.
Lefaivre says it's not just one person that’s responsible for its success.
“We are links in the chain. And when we're all together this company really hums it does an incredible job.”
And they still have plenty more random acts of kindness to go around.
They're currently working on installing a robot which will take production to a new level of automation.