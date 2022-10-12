E-Cigarette Use in Children

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- More than two and a half million youth were reported using e-cigarettes so far this year according to the CDC...and some of those numbers are in the state line.
Nearly 85% of those youth used flavored e-cigarettes and more than half, disposable cigarettes.
Dr. Douglas E. Jorenby, PhD, Professor of Medicine and Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health said that there has been an evolution of products youth used before using e-cigarettes.
"There are a great trivial number of people that have not used tobacco, they have not smoked traditional cigarettes, but they start vaping and then at some point they moved from vaping to smoking cigarettes."
Children started using vape pens and Juuls as a leisure activity that stuck with them over the years...and now effecting youth in middle and high school.
"People are exposed to nicotine before they are around the age of 16 so they are right in the middle of that high school, middle demographic that activates that genetic risk factor." said Jorenby.
Some of those health risks include adolescent brain damage that can continue into their early 20s and addiction to nicotine.
Now C-D-C is trying to find ways to regulate youth using these products.
In the past 30 days according to Dr. Jorenby -- Illinois has seven percent of middle schools that have used an e-cigarette and 27 percent for high schoolers.
Numbers like these in the state line are growing and for one shop, Bubble Hive in Loves Park, the owner says he does not agree with selling those products, especially to kids.
"It's tough to turn them away you know, and we feel bad but, you know a couple extra dollars in the company's pocket isn't worth damaging our youth and their health,' said Todd Cedarleaf.
As a parent he understands firsthand that selling these products are dangerous and not good for children and will send them away if they try to purchase them.
"As a parent if my kids were doing it, my advice to other parents would be to just communicate with them and not to get mad when they come to you." he said.
"Letting them come to you in the first step, just talk to them and help them stop."
As the tobacco product landscape continues to change, efforts from the national, state, and local levels, are critical to prevent and reduce youth access to e-cigarettes.