DeKalb City Council approves fourth major development in less than three years

DEKALB (WREX) — For the fourth time in less than three years, a major development has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb.
The DeKalb City Council unanimously approved plans on Monday for Project Wildcat, a distribution, packaging and storage facility that sits on 160 acres of property on the north side of Gurler Road between Crego Road and Peace Road.
Project Wildcat will total 2.1-million square feet when finished, creating new community value that can be leveraged to expand services while lowering local property taxes.
Site work is scheduled to begin right after Labor day,
“This project represents another very substantial contribution to the City’s property tax base and employment opportunities,” said City Manager Bill Nicklas.
“The ChicagoWest and Trammell Crow development team have once again collaboratively negotiated impactful terms which will positively serve the best interests of the DeKalb community for generations to come.”
Project Wildcat is the latest in project announcements from the CWBC, which was created by the Krusinki Construction Company.
Since the Fall of 2019, Ferrara Candy Company, Amazon, and Meta have all moved into the CWBC.
“ChicagoWest is proud to have put over a 1,000 acres into development since 2019 in the Chicago West Business Center,” said Jerry Krusinski, CEO of Krusinski Construction Company and one of the principals of the ChicagoWest Business Center.