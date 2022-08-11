 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

DeKalb City Council approves fourth major development in less than three years

  • Updated
  • 0
CWBC location

The ChicagoWest Business Park, along Gurler Road in DeKalb, is the site of four major projects, all announced in the past three years. The most recent is Project Wildcat, a 2.1-million square foot distribution, packaging and storage facility to be built in two phases.

DEKALB (WREX) — For the fourth time in less than three years, a major development has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. 

The DeKalb City Council unanimously approved plans on Monday for Project Wildcat, a distribution, packaging and storage facility that sits on 160 acres of property on the north side of Gurler Road between Crego Road and Peace Road.

Project Wildcat will total 2.1-million square feet when finished, creating new community value that can be leveraged to expand services while lowering local property taxes.

DeKalb CWBC

A rendering shows Project Wildcat, which is planned for the ChicagoWest Business Park on DeKalb’s south side.

Site work is scheduled to begin right after Labor day,

“This project represents another very substantial contribution to the City’s property tax base and employment opportunities,” said City Manager Bill Nicklas.

“The ChicagoWest and Trammell Crow development team have once again collaboratively negotiated impactful terms which will positively serve the best interests of the DeKalb community for generations to come.”

Project Wildcat is the latest in project announcements from the CWBC, which was created by the Krusinki Construction Company.

Since the Fall of 2019, Ferrara Candy Company, Amazon, and Meta have all moved into the CWBC.

“ChicagoWest is proud to have put over a 1,000 acres into development since 2019 in the Chicago West Business Center,” said Jerry Krusinski, CEO of Krusinski Construction Company and one of the principals of the ChicagoWest Business Center.

