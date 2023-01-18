ComEd seeks rate hike over next four years

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Households in the Stateline could soon see a jump in their electric bills in the coming years.
This initial bump could cause a $6.72 increase monthly beginning next year.
These hikes would continue for the three following years as well due to a record-breaking $1.5 billion dollar rate increase.
This increase request was filed by ComEd on Tuesday.
The rate hike would take place over four years and have similar power delivery rate increases in 2025 and 2026.
These would then be slightly reduced in 2027, according to the utility's filing with the Illinois Commerce Commission.
This would bring the average residential bill to $93 a month, which is about $17 higher than it currently is and an 18% increase.
ComEd said this increase is due to the strengthening of the region's electric grid. The electric grid was created to help with protecting the system from severe weather damage and phasing out carbon emissions.
"ComEd has a critical role in ensuring the transition to cleaner energy is reliable and equitable for all," said ComEd CEO, Gil Quiniones in a statement.
The proposal was criticized by consumer advocates at the Citizens Utility Board of Illinois.
The proposal also seeks to increase ComEd's return on profit rate or equity up 2.5% percent from 8% to 10.5%.
By the year 2027, ComEd rates will have more than doubled since 2012, according to the Illinois Public Interest Research Group.
The rate hike is supported by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, who say it "will keep Illinois competitive."
The state is aiming to eliminate all carbon emission from power plants by 2050 under the clean-energy law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2021.
The Commerce Commission has until December to decide if the rate hikes are justified.