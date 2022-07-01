City Market celebrates the Rockford Peaches this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- City Market will be up and running today, July 1, from 4 to 8:30 p.m.
70 local vendors with live music from the Long-shot on the Main Stage and the JB Project on the Acoustic Stage.
This week, City Market is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the movie, "A League of Their Own."
The market will include all things peach - themed, flavored, and inspired.
There will also be representatives from the International Women's Baseball Center with a photo backdrop and Rockford Peaches items.
Vendors will line State Street, Water Street, Market Street, underneath the Pavilion, and inside the Rockford City Market building.
For more information, visit the website for information on the Music Schedule, Vendor List, or Map.