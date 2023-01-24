Carvana and Illinois Secretary of State settle agreement

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Carvana and Illinois have come to an agreement after Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias made an announcement Tuesday.
Online used-car retailer Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions that will protect consumers.
“The admission by Carvana demonstrates what we knew all along: that Carvana was violating the law in a manner that was harmful to Illinois consumers,” Giannoulias said. “Under my administration, I will do everything to ensure that proper safeguards are in place that protect Illinois consumers regardless of how they purchase a vehicle.”
The agreement calls for Carvana to adhere to future Illinois law, surrender its $250,000 bond, and allow for pre- and post-licensing Secretary of State Police inspections to ensure it remains in compliance.