...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Slippery travel due to falling snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions during the Wednesday
morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Carvana and Illinois Secretary of State settle agreement

Carvana building

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Carvana and Illinois have come to an agreement after Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias made an announcement Tuesday.

Online used-car retailer Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions that will protect consumers. 

“The admission by Carvana demonstrates what we knew all along: that Carvana was violating the law in a manner that was harmful to Illinois consumers,” Giannoulias said. “Under my administration, I will do everything to ensure that proper safeguards are in place that protect Illinois consumers regardless of how they purchase a vehicle.”

The agreement calls for Carvana to adhere to future Illinois law, surrender its $250,000 bond, and allow for pre- and post-licensing Secretary of State Police inspections to ensure it remains in compliance.

