Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bursts of Snow in Scattered Heavier Snow Showers...

Through 7 PM CST, scattered snow showers will continue to push
eastward across the area. The heaviest snow showers will produce
short-lived bursts of snow. Combined with winds gusting up to 30
mph, visibility will drop down as low as one half mile at times.
In addition, patchy snow accumulation may occur on some roads,
with elevated and less traveled roadways the most susceptible.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter rapidly changing
conditions in and near heavier snow showers. Slow down and
increase following distance.

Run At The Stroll On State's Dasher Dash 5K

Dasher Dash in downtown Rockford

Runners raced through downtown Rockford in the Dasher Dash 5K.

Put on your running shoes! The Dasher Dash 5K will begin at 12 noon on Saturday, November 26 and will start and finish by Beattie Park. The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB) will be hosting the run on the day of Stroll on State. Other festivities that day includes the Stroll on State parade, live music, the tree lighting, among several other events. 

Registration for the 5K is now open and closes on Thursday, November 23 at 11:59 p.m.. There will be no day of race registration. The race is $40 dollars for adults and $25 dollars for kids 12 and under. The fee includes an online processing fee and race attire, including a race shirt. Registration closes

Runners and spectators are welcome to join post-run fun. There will be a medals ceremony and prizes awarded. S'mores and hot chocolate will also be available for purchase. Register today!

