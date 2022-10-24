Lindenwood Barn House In Flames

LINDENWOOD (WREX) - We have reports of a barn fire out of Lindenwood, Illinois.
The fire occurred near the 15000 block of east Lindenwood Road just after 10:30 PM, according to an eyewitness on scene.
Viewers tell 13 WREX they saw over 15 firefighters on scene coming from several surrounding communities including the Byron Fire Protection District and the Lynn-Scott-Rock Fire Protection District.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire.
13 WREX has reached out to fire officials but have not received word on what may have caused the fire.