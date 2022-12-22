Winnebago County Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign finds three special coin donations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the Salvation Army's 2022 Red Kettle Campaign wraps up the final days of the season in Rockford, the kettle counting team found gold coins from an anonymous donor.
The two 1/4-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leap coins were dropped into a red kettle outside the Schnuck's location at 6410 East State Street.
The coins, worth an estimated $1,000, will go towards funding programs and services in Winnebago.
This gold coin donation follows only days after the first area gold donation of the season: a 1945 gold Mexican peso, valued around $70.
"In these very difficult times, the gold coins are just a reminder that our community is full of generous people who care about their neighbors," said Major Monty Wandling, Winnebago County Coordinator for The Salvation Army.
The first Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign began in 1891 in San Francisco, California.
Gold and silver coins slid into the Salvation Army Red Kettles have become a much-anticipated holiday tradition.
Visit the Salvation Army of Winnebago County's website to see community resources for those in need, learn more about how you can help, or donate to the organization.