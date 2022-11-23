Freeport Church holds Thanksgiving Outreach

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport Church The Father's House held a Thanksgiving Outreach Wednesday to supply a hot meal and clothes ahead of the winter season.
The church holds events like this throughout the year but this was the first Thanksgiving one since they have moved into the new church building.
The church wanted to give back to the community and support those that need it during this time of the year.
"We wanted to bless our city and provide a warm meal for people that don't have one this Thanksgiving and give out coats and clothes," said Tricia Vandenburgh a Co-Leader of The Father's House. "The Father's House Church Family has been amazing and everyone serving and helping we have such a great church family we are so thankful."
The entire church family came to help serve food, drinks, and pie. Even nine-year-old Elisha Schultz.
"I've been helping serve people, getting drinks and other things," said Schultz. "I am super super happy with the amount of people that are here."
The Father's House is planning on another outreach for the community in December to help supply toys and other presents for Freeport.