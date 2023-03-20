Accident involving two semi trucks results in extraction and hospitalization

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A traffic accident involving two semi trucks lead to extraction and hospitalization of a driver on Monday.
On Monday, March 20, an accident was reported on I-90 at mile marker 8 eastbound around 11:30 a.m.
The accident involved both a semi and a fuel truck.
One driver was injured, while the other needed to be extracted and taken to a hospital.
All lanes are blocked, as cleanup is still taking place. Traffic has been restricted to one lane.
The fuel truck is carrying water but there is diesel leakage.
This story is developing and more details will be posted as soon as they become available.