Rockford businesses gear up for first City Market of the year with new downtown footprint

ROCKFORD — We're one month away from the start of the City Market and with a new downtown footprint, businesses are getting ready for the annual event.
“The city market does bring people that are otherwise not familiar with downtown to come and enjoy what we offer,” says Patrick Alberto, Owner, and Chef at Octane RKFD.
It's the event everyone looks forward to, City Market has become a keystone part of downtown.
Last year, State Street being closed brought barriers for some businesses, like local restaurant Octane.
“It made it difficult for cars specifically coming to see us from getting to us... having that be open would increase more traffic towards us on a Friday night,” Alberto explains.
The restaurant took a step back from being a vendor this year but is hopeful the summer-long event will still bring in customers.
“Every business knows now to gear up for the City Market, whether you're going to be a part of it or just open for it. Most stores change their hours to be open for the city market,” says Ryan Smiley, Smiley’s Vintage Supply Owner.
Smiley's Vintage Supply has been in business for two years and got its start at City Market events but this year they are participating as a first-time vendor.
“It's really exciting to be a part of the City Market, just to get the foot traffic, have the store open, shoot people over here, which is gonna be great,” says Smiley.
Eight Fifteen Capital, LLC, a local investment company has teamed up with City Market to purchase a booth and rent it out to help small businesses get exposure.
Matt Simpson, Eight Fifteen Capital, LLC Partner explains, “We help small businesses get access to ten thousand people every week that can buy their products and services so I'm looking forward to another season of being a bridge to a lot of small businesses here in Rockford.”
If you are a small business owner, Eight Fifteen Capital still has room for more partners for City Market.
They will have three information sessions on their website, along with interest forms to select dates interested in.