How Rockford's 'City Market' has positively impacted business owners

ROCKFORD (WREX) — City Market brings several people to Downtown Rockford each year, which supports local businesses and entrepreneurs, and helps grow their businesses into something bigger. 2022's City Market brought over 95,000 people to Downtown Rockford.
John Groh, the CEO and President for the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau encourages new entrepreneurs to test out their products at City Market.
"Places got their start or built their business through exposure to client bases" Groh said.
"Maybe they haven't taken their retail to a brick and motor space or a restaurant space in downtown, but they have been able to grow and that is really important."
Multiple brick and mortar businesses in Downtown Rockford, got their start at City Market, including 'Earth Zero Waste', an eco-friendly product business, that almost shut down if it were not for City Market.
After receiving continual messages from City Market customers for more products, Ade Villatoro, the owner of 'Earth Zero Waste', chose to keep her business going.
"It was because of those messages that I kept getting, [I realized] I started something, I can't let it go, I have to keep going," said Villatoro.
"Go all in...people are going to give all sorts of advice, just do it, go for it, and you're going to see if this is exactly what you need to be doing."
Some other brick and mortar businesses that started at City Market include Bath & Body Fusion, Cantina Taco, Crust & Crumbles, Earth: A Zero Waste Company, Quixotic Bakery, T & C Cooking Creations, TNT Funnel Cakes and Woodfire Pizza.
If you're looking to become a vendor for this years' City Market, you may visit their website for more details.