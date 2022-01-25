Dad's dream turned into 22 years of business at Garrett's

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It began in the year 2000.
Todd Polivka's dad came to him with an idea.
"I think his initial pitch was 'I want to move our business and make it a driving range. It'll be out in the sticks so we need another draw so how about food.'" Polivka said.
"He didn't have the experience, didn't know how to do it. He wasn't a foodie or anything but I was."
That's how Garrett's came to be.
Todd hopped aboard to help make his dad's dream a reality.
He figured he'd be there for about a year to get things started up.
22 years later and Todd still owns the place.
That's more than two decades of trying to craft something beyond your average eatery.
"I want them to feel like they didn't walk in to just your everyday normal restaurant. I want them to walk in and think 'wow the inside of this place is different,'" Polivka said.