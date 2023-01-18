3rd Annual Rockford Region Restaurant Week starts January 31

ROCKFORD (WREX) — From Tuesday, January 31 through February 6, the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau (RACVB) will host the 3rd Annual Rockford Region Restaurant Week.
Local restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and bakeries will offer entrees, craft cocktails, carry-out, delivery, and to-go packages for "patrons of all palate types."
Specials will include exclusive menu items, themed take-out options, and limited-time promotions.
Details will be regularly added and updated online.
“We are eager to continue Rockford Region Restaurant Week to help promote our food and hospitality businesses and bring a fun event for foodies everywhere,” said John Groh, president/CEO of RACVB.
“The upcoming Restaurant week will be a chance for visitors to experience the great variety of restaurants in the area and for local residents to step out and try something new.”
During the week, community members will vote on award categories that will be included in RACVB special announcements on a billboard and social media.
Award categories include:
- Best Bite
- Best Atmosphere and Vibes
- Best Restaurant Week Package
- Best Cocktail or Brew
- Best for All