Rockford proclaims April as Habitat For Humanity Month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — At the city council meeting Monday, Mayor Tom McNamara proclaimed April 2022 to be Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity Month.
The proclamation outlined the need for affordable housing in the Rockford community, the benefits of safe and stable housing for children, and Habitat’s work to increase access to housing in Rockford.
The proclamation also declared that “the efforts of organizations like Habitat for Humanity, non-profit housing professionals, financial institutions, elected officials, and government must be combined to address the immense challenge of ensuring that every person in Rockford has access to safe, affordable housing.”
Keri Asevedo, Executive Director of Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity, said that Habitat is looking forward to several upcoming events and opportunities to engage community members in the work of increasing access to safe and affordable housing.
“This acknowledgement of Habitat’s impact on the community is incredibly humbling,” Asevedo said.
“We ultimately hope that this proclamation will help to raise awareness of the need for safe and affordable housing in Rockford, and that our community would continue to come together to address this need in tangible ways.”
Community Members are welcome to participate in the upcoming events as part of Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity Month:
To kick off National Volunteer Week, Rockford Habitat is hosting an open-house-style Community Wall Building Day on Monday, April 18, which is a great opportunity for those wanting to try volunteering on the construction sites.
More information, including how to register, can be found here.
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore will be celebrating their fourth anniversary at their location on Harrison Avenue throughout the week of April 18.
The week will include live broadcasts, free popcorn, DIY demonstrations, and a huge sale and food trucks on Saturday, 4/23.
More information can be found at rockfordhabitat.org or on the ReStore’s Facebook page.
For updates on events throughout the month, follow Habitat on Facebook and Instagram, or visit rockfordhabitat.org.
Since 1988, Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity has built 140 houses in Rockford.
Through the construction of new homes, house rehabs, and critical home repairs, Habitat has empowered over 160 families to thrive through owning a safe home.
In 2022, Rockford Habitat plans to build seven new homes in partnership with local individuals and families.
Habitat will also be expanding its Critical Home Repair Program this year thanks to funding from Rockford Housing Development Corporation and The City of Rockford.