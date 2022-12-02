HOLIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Father/son duo keep Mount Morris bright in 11th year of holiday light show

MOUNT MORRIS (WREX) — A drive down West Front Street in Mount Morris shows a bright, flashing light show at the Higley household the bursts with holiday spirit, but father Ed and son James started their show from humble beginnings.
"It was a box from Menards, and it was six channels, and you plugged them in, and it doesn't do half of what it does now," James said.
A lot changed over the next ten years. More lights and constant tinkering with technology set the Higleys up with one of the premier light shows in the area, something their excited to share with people near and far.
"We decided that it's not just going to be for our family, but every family too," Ed said. "I mean, we get friends and neighbors that come by and stop and park out here for 15 minutes and listen to the music, and then they'll beep the horn a few times and off they go."
Fellowship is one of the Higley's favorite parts of the year, and it shines as bright as their lights every year when they invite the community to stop by and say hi the first night they flip the switch.
"You don't get to see everyone as much as you want, but then that night you come out and you see your neighbor, you see your friend from the next city over, you grab a cup of hot cocoa and watch some of the lights," James said.
Even with a crowded yard and roof, the Higleys are still thinking about adding more in the future.
"We keep talking about maybe doing the back yard," Higley said. "Not just the front and sides, but go around and do the back yard."
