City Market preview: 'Flower Girls,' a flowering business success

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — A new flowering success has been at Rockford's City Market for just over a month now.
Flower Girls is not just a flower shop: it also includes candles, jewelry, pottery and much more from small businesses in the Stateline.
The business idea started in 2018 when the owner Chelsea Demos was one of fifty people selected out of 75,000 applicants to decorate the White House for the holiday season.
"It allowed me to pursue something I never knew existed and I found a love for floral design," said Demos. "It planted the seed there for when I got back from Washington D.C. that I wanted to start Flower Girls."
That business started in July of 2020 from her spare bedroom apartment in Madison, Wisconsin. The business grew, forcing her to expand her footprint resulting in the brick and mortar store in Winnebago.
Being a full service floral shop, Flower Girls get opportunities to do weddings, real, faux, and dried floral arrangements. They also have educational classes for those wanting to learn how to make their own arrangements and wreaths.
You can visit the Flower Girls at City Market or at their store at 102 N. Elida St, Winnebago, IL.