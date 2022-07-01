$75 million federal funding goes to 19 Illinois Affordable Housing developments

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) have announced that $75 million in federal funding will provide financing to affordable housing developments.
These housing developments may not have been built due to financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, due to challenges like disrupted supply chains and workforce shortages.
Funded through the COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program (CAHGP), IHDA is providing funds to 19 affordable developments across Illinois that will make 1,023 units of affordable housing.
“Doubling down on supply is a key component of bringing affordable housing to everyone, and I’m proud of this $75 million investment that will build more than 1,000 new units for residents across Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“This funding will help close the gap between construction and completion for more than a dozen new developments, which will in turn serve as the home base for Illinois families to build their lives.”
“Zion Development has been a long-standing fixture in the Rockford community, having created Rockford’s first permanent supportive housing development at Longwood. I applaud Zion for its role in helping to end the affordable housing crisis, and for working to provide affordable housing opportunities in our revitalized downtown region,” said State Representative Maurice West (D-Rockford).
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has been a national leader in delivering emergency housing assistance to residents impacted by the health and economic effects of the pandemic”, said State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford).
“The COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program is the next step in these efforts to make sure Illinois continues to rebuild as a stronger, more inclusive state.”
Here are developments in the Stateline area that will receive funding from the program:
Longwood Garden Apartments (Rockford): Longwood Garden Apartments will rehabilitate the five-story Longwood Plaza Senior Apartments. The Zion Development Corporation will create a new mix of 64 1- and 2-bedroom units for seniors along with the rehabilitation of the underground garage, common areas, mechanical, electrical, elevators and plumbing systems throughout the building.
Millbrook Townhomes (Cherry Valley): Located just east of CherryVale Mall, Bear Development will construct 15 townhomes consisting of 60 units of affordable housing for those earning at-or-below 60% Area Median Income for Winnebago County. The development will also feature a playground for children and a community building.
The Grove Apartments (Rochelle): The Grove Apartments will be a two-story, 30-unit rental residence providing family-sized two- and three-bedroom apartments for those earning at-or-below 60% Area Median Income for Ogle County. The New Directions Housing Corporation is sponsoring the development, which will feature a fitness and game room, residential garden plots and patio seating.