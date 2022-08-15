 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

  • Updated
  • 0
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown, pictured here in New York on May 14, is enrolled at Purdue University and attending classes online.

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is enrolled in Purdue University and attending classes online.

The "Stranger Things" star revealed the news in an interview with Allure magazine, saying she is studying human services, where "you learn about the system and how to help young people."

Purdue University is located in West Lafayette, Indiana. "Stranger Things" also takes place in Indiana, in the the fictional town of Hawkins. Brown plays Eleven a girl with telekinetic abilities.

Purdue has been referenced in the show over its seasons, including on a special-edition Purdue shirt that appeared during Season 3.

While "Stranger Things 5" is set to be the show's final season, both a live-action "Stranger Things" spinoff and a "stage play set within the world and mythology" of the show are being created by Upside Down Pictures, the production company founded by the show's creators The Duffer Brothers.

The show follows a group of kids and adults that battle the forces of a parallel universe.

