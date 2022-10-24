Beloit Historical Society to hold 2nd Annual Quilt Show

BELOIT — The Beloit Historical Society is hosting its 2nd annual Quilt Show during the weekend of November 5 and 6 to showcase beautifully crafted, colorful works of art made by local quilters and from the historical collection.
The event will take place Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Displayed quilts from local quiltmakers range in side from bed quilts to wall hangings and illustrate a variety of techniques and designs.
A bed-turning program shares quilt stories and shows historical quilting tools from the Society's collections.
Quilt appraisals by certified appraiser Suzanne Swenson are available by appointment. Call the office at 608-365-7835 to schedule a time.
Walk-in appraisals are also welcome.
Appraisals provide a record of the value, history of the quilt, and are usually done for insurance purposes. To do this, the condition, workmanship, design, and fabrics used are considered.
To enter a quilt for competition, go online or call 608-365-7835.
Entries can be for display only or judged by certified quilt judge Maribeth Schmit.
Judged quilts will receive 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place ribbons with a special "Award of Merit" being given to one quilt.
Show visitors will also vote for their favorite quilt to determine a "Viewer's Choice" award.