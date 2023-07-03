Illinois Department of Transportation opens traffic lanes where possible for July 4th travel

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that traffic lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Independence holiday to ease traffic disruptions.
Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 30 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend:
Jo Daviess County
- Eastbound Spring Street (U.S. 20) between Summit and High streets in Galena; closed, detour posted.
- Illinois 84 three miles south of Hanover; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Lee County
- U.S. 30 about a mile east of the Whiteside County line; lane closures continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Ogle County
- U.S. 52 over Elkhorn Creek near Brookville; closed, detour posted.
Rock Island County
- 248th Street North over I-88 about three miles east of I-80; lane reductions continue.
- John Deere Road (Illinois 5) at I-74 in Moline, lane reductions continue.
Stephenson County
- Illinois 73 over Cedar Creek near Winslow; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Whiteside County
- Locust Street (Illinois 40) from LeFevre Road to Lynn Boulevard; lane reductions continue.
Winnebago County
- U.S 20 between the Rock River and Alpine Road; lane reductions continue.
- Perryville Road over I-39/U.S. 20/51; closed, detour posted
For more information on other IDOT projects and construction details, visit their website.