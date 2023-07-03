 Skip to main content
Illinois Department of Transportation opens traffic lanes where possible for July 4th travel

  • Updated
  • 0
4th of July Travel
Pixabay , Pexels

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that traffic lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Independence holiday to ease traffic disruptions.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 30 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend:

Jo Daviess County

  • Eastbound Spring Street (U.S. 20) between Summit and High streets in Galena; closed, detour posted.
  • Illinois 84 three miles south of Hanover; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Lee County

  • U.S. 30 about a mile east of the Whiteside County line; lane closures continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Ogle County

  • U.S. 52 over Elkhorn Creek near Brookville; closed, detour posted.

Rock Island County

  • 248th Street North over I-88 about three miles east of I-80; lane reductions continue.
  • John Deere Road (Illinois 5) at I-74 in Moline, lane reductions continue.

Stephenson County

  • Illinois 73 over Cedar Creek near Winslow; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Whiteside County

  • Locust Street (Illinois 40) from LeFevre Road to Lynn Boulevard; lane reductions continue.

Winnebago County

  • U.S 20 between the Rock River and Alpine Road; lane reductions continue.
  • Perryville Road over I-39/U.S. 20/51; closed, detour posted

For more information on other IDOT projects and construction details, visit their website.

