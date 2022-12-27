Christmas Tree Recycling in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you have a Christmas tree that you are looking to dispose of the start of the new year is the best time to do so.
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is hosting a Christmas Tree Recycling program starting January 1 through January 15.
If you do decided to recycle your tree remove all ornaments, tinsel, and tree stands. Flocked, artificial, and trees with stands cannot be accepted or recycled.
To find a full list of locations to drop your trees off in Winnebago County visit www.knib.org