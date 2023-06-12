Guilford Basketball working in offseason to defend NIC-10 title

ROCKFORD (WREX) - With the East Summer League back in town local teams get some summer competition in during the offseason. It gives players and coaches a chance to see how their team stacks up against local schools.
Including Guilford, who's coming off their first NIC-10 title since the 1999 season. They graduated a key senior in Mekhi Doby, but still have a lot of returning talent.
Cinco Gary and Malachi Johnson will both play big roles in their final high school seasons. Offseason work like the East Summer League gives Johnson a chance to work on his leadership as he gets ready for his final season.