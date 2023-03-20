City of Beloit honors Beloit Memorial boys basketball team

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit city leaders honored the Beloit Memorial High School boy's basketball team for their leadership, and sportsmanship after racial slurs and swastikas were found in their visiting team locker room three weeks ago.
The boy's basketball team was at Muskego High School for a playoff game Friday, March 3. On top of lockers racial slurs and swastikas drawn. Now three weeks later the City of Beloit honoring those students for not causing a scene and playing their game of basketball.
The city read a proclamation and handed each student a certificate to go home with.
City councilman Kevin Leavy said they need to address issues like this instead of sweeping them under the rug.
"Racism is out there and I think as young people, we need to teach them to address it," said Leavy. "This shows him the kinds of capabilities that our students have, and we are very proud of that.
The night ended with words from the rest of the city council, and boy's basketball coaches.