Youth baseball team raises money for non-profit in honor of their friend lost to cancer

ROCKFORD — Baseball season is underway, but a young team of players worked in the off-season to raise money for a special cause.
The 11u Bison Outlaws Baseball team fundraised for Camp One Step, which is a camp for kids battling cancer. This year the team wanted to raise money in memory of Aiden Doner.
Aiden Doner was 14 years young when he passed away in January of 2022 after battling pediatric cancer for a third time, now his family can see his legacy live on through this fundraiser.
"It means so much to continue to honor Aiden and carry his life forward and the footprint that he has left behind," said Aiden's mom Nicky. "I just can't say enough that the organization chose something that was so special to him, and that impacted and changed his life in such a positive way."
Through the generosity of family, friends, and the Stateline community there was a total of $3,000 raised, but there was a special surprise twist.
Aiden's grandparents matched the $3,000 to raise the funding to a grand total of $6,000.
"I mean, to think that we are able to send six kids to camp, it's just amazing," said Nicky Doner.
The players were excited to be a part of this journey, with their classmates taking notice.
"My son, he told me today that one of the boys that actually goes to this camp saw his shirt," said Coach Jerome Bernades. "He came back home and told me, daddy this is really cool that we got part of this."
Camp One Step is a place for kids to be kids. Ryan Sartori, a current camp ambassador, was a camper for nine years during his battle with leukemia. Now he goes back when he can to share his experiences.
"Camp was somewhere where I got to go be a kid for nine years and now I go back and volunteer my own time as a counselor to make sure that other kids had the same experience that I had, when I was younger," said Sartori.
With the help from the community six kids will be able to spend time away from the hospital and not worry about their next doctor visit.
Fundraising organizer, Bekki Neal, said she was thankful for each and every person that donated from the bottom of her heart.
"There is so many things in day to day that they're held back from because of their diagnosis," said Doner. "That is not the case at camp, it is an incredible thing for both the family and the patient.