White Sox announce return of Liam Hendriks after beating cancer

ROCKFORD — Monday will be an emotional evening in Chicago after the White Sox announced on twitter Sunday that closing pitcher Liam Hendriks will re-join the team following a battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Your journey is an inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2023
Welcome back, Liam Hendriks! pic.twitter.com/fbQ6jwJsks
Hendriks is expected to be activated on Monday ahead of the team's series with the Angels.
"We're going to make sure that his comeback is, [that] he's ready to go, to be the Liam Hendriks that we all want him to be and that he wants him to be," White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol said Thursday.
Hendriks, 34, was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkins in early December 2022.
On January 7, he announced his diagnosis on social media.
Hendriks went through four rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.
He went through his last round of chemotherapy on Apr. 3 the same day as the White Sox home opener.
Hendriks began completing rehab assignments last month with AAA affiliate Charlotte.
The White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels in game one of a three game series starting at 7:05 Monday Evening at Guaranteed Rate Field.