Former baseball staffers sue Northwestern University

CHICAGO — On Monday, two assistant baseball coaches and the Director of Baseball Operations at Northwestern University filed a lawsuit against the school, its former head baseball coach, and different members of its administration.

Northwestern University fired the head baseball coach, James "Jim" Foster on July 20.

This action came three days after firing its head football coach, Patrick Fitzgerald.

Foster was hired in 2022.

The 28-page complaint filed alleges that his hiring was carried out with an insufficient background check as to his previous work with college baseball.

The allegations in the lawsuit include alleged harassment, bullying, and abuse in the baseball program.

Ultimately, the allegations also include the demotion and non-renewal of two assistant baseball coaches (Dustin "Dusty" Napoleon and Jonathan "Jon" Strauss) and Director of Baseball Operations Matthew "Chris" Beacom.

The complaint also alleges charges of racism, sexism and unwarranted retaliation against these coaches after they reported NCAA violations by Foster to university officials.

The complaint continues to say that the University held a three-month investigation to "handle the matter internally" that ended in February.

When coaches did not feel safe in the work environment and did not want to travel with the head coach to away games when the 2023 season began, they were immediately demoted.

“The prejudicial and biased attitude of the former head coach that also included the mismanagement of the players and staff ultimately led to Foster’s firing, something that should have been done months ago,” said Christopher J. Esbrook of the law firm Esbrook P.C., attorney for the plaintiffs.

“Northwestern had a responsibility to the players as well as to its staff to provide a safe and secure working environment. The Athletic Department as well as those overseeing that department failed in every way. These men tried to do the right thing, and Northwestern let down the entire team and community in its negligent handling of the matter.”

The complaint alleges damages of more than $50,000 as required by the Law Division that include damages for discharge and the incidental mental and psychological stress felt by the three plaintiffs.

“Chris, Jon and Dusty were trying to do the right thing as whistleblowers in telling the school of the head coach’s NCAA violations and a bullying attitude that led to the potential harm of baseball players, yet Northwestern turned its back on them. The University worked on a code of silence instead of working through the issues reported by these brave coaches,” said Esbrook.

“This conduct cannot be tolerated at Northwestern or any school that is entrusted to take care of its student athletes as well as its coaches and staff. The University and its administrators have an obligation to ensure the safety and well-being of student athletes and staff.”