Cubs trade for Nationals' Jeimer Candelario

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Chicago Cubs are officially buyers at the MLB Trade Deadline. They agreed to a deal with the Nationals for infielder Jeimer Candelario for minor leaguers Kevin Made and DJ Herz.
The #Cubs today acquired INF Jeimer Candelario and a cash consideration from the Washington Nationals for minor league LHP DJ Herz and minor league INF Kevin Made. pic.twitter.com/D6UovULOmo— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 31, 2023
Candelario was in the middle of a career year in Washington. The 29 year old has a .258 batting average with 16 home runs on the season.
This is Candelario's second stint with the Cubs. He made his debut with Chicago in 2016 before being traded to the Tigers the following season.