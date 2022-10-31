11,000 customers affected by data breach

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Customer's of U.S. Bank should be on the lookout for an email after personal information was accidentally shared.
A third party vendor that the bank uses accidentally shared personal which occurred on Sept. 27.
The information that was shared has affected around 11,000 customers. Names, social security numbers, and closed bank account numbers were all shared.
The bank found the error immediately and the information was secured as quickly as possible.
The bank is offering affected customers two years of free access to an online credit monitoring service. The bank also recommends that affected customers remain vigilant and place fraud alerts on their credit files.