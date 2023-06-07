Pleasant weather takes control for the rest of the week

Pleasant temperatures expected for a few days as sunshine dominates until this weekend.
This morning is off to a cool but pleasant start. Temperatures have dropped into the 50's for many locations. Cloud cover will also be noticed early on.
We'll trade in the cloudy skies for sunshine later today with the clouds to exit. Temperatures will reach near 80° into the afternoon as we stay dry and quiet.
Very dry air is expected to move in as dew points will fall into the 30's. Winds are also expected to increase with a breezy into the afternoon. With these two factors in play today, consider postponing on any outdoor burns for today.
Thursday drops us into the middle 70's with plenty of sunshine and stunning outdoor conditions. Get outside to enjoy it if you can!By Friday, we'll be back into the low to middle 80's as we still remain dry.
Cloud cover looks to move in through our Saturday as another cold front is expected to sweep through. Chances for showers and storms increase into the evening and overnight. The first half of Saturday may remain dry.
A few showers will linger early into Sunday morning before the rain and clouds exit with sunshine to take over once again.
The cold front will drop us back into the 70's for Sunday and Monday but we warm up back into the 80's by Tuesday.