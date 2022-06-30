Freeport 3rd grader wins Illinois state 'Doodle for Google'

FREEPORT (WREX) -- Amelia Winter, a 3rd grader who attends Center Elementary School, was announced as the 2022 Illinois State winner for the "Doodle for Google" contest, which was open to K-12 students across the United States.
The contest closed March 4.
According to Google, to submit artwork, students had to create a "doodle" with any materials they desired and then write an Artist's Statement describing the artwork and how it represents how "you care for yourself."
Judging criteria was based on three parameters: artistic merit, creativity, and theme communication.
National finalists will be 5 in total. Voting will be open to the public July 7 through the 12.
The National Winner is one artist who will be featured on Google's website.
In addition to a $30,000 college scholarship for the artist, their school will also be awarded a $50,000 technology package.