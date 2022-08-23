First CRE8IV mural in Roscoe, final in 2022 season

ROSCOE (WREX) — The Rockford Area Convention & Visitor's Bureau (RACVB) is partnering with the Village of Roscoe and Iowa City artist Thomas Agran to commemorate the first mural in Roscoe.
However, this mural also marks the end of RACVB's 2022 CRE8IV season.
On Thursday, August 25, the public is invited to celebrate transformational art at 10536 Main Street in Roscoe from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Admission is free and food and refreshments will be available for purchase.
For the third year, Painters Union District 30, Local 607 has made CRE8IV possible through their efforts to prepare and prime all the walls before artists paint.