ROCKFORD — Auburn grad and offensive lineman Vederian Lowe has a new home as of Sunday night.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Lowe has been traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the New England Patriots.

Schultz also posted on X that the Patriots are trading a sixth round pick for the former sixth round draft pick by Minnesota last year.

Lowe played in four games last season with the Vikings.

The Illinois grad now joins Bill Belichick's offense that rushed for 1,812 yards in 2022.