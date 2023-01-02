NFL suspends football game after Bills player collapses, goes to hospital

CINCINNATI (WREX) — The NFL announces the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinatti Bengals will not be played after a frightening injury.
Play was stopped early on in the first quarter after Bills players Damar Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
Hamlin received CPR on the field per the ESPN broadcast. The NFL said in a statement just after 9:00 p.m. that Hamlin was in critical condition.
It unclear at this time when or if the teams will make up Monday's game.
NFL statement on tonight’s Bills-Bengals game: pic.twitter.com/odLrDlpQGU— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2023
*This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information*