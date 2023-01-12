Chicago Bears name Kevin Warren as next President, CEO

CHICAGO — According to a Chicago Bears press release sent out January 12, the Chicago Bears have named Kevin Warren President and Chief Executive Officer.
We have named Kevin Warren as our next President & CEO.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 12, 2023
Welcome to the Bears, Kevin! 🐻⬇️
Before the New Year, it was reported that the Bears had interest in Warren for the position.
After the Bears' current CEO and President Ted Phillips announced his retirement would take effect at the end of the season, the team released a statement:
“We have not set a timeline for announcing Ted Phillips' successor," the Bears wrote. "Our search team has cast a wide net, spoke to many outstanding candidates and looks forward to introducing our next President and CEO at the process’s conclusion.”
Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey said in the release, "Kevin is a man of integrity, respect and excellence, all of which are critical core values of the Chicago Bears, and we welcome his perspective and diverse thought to lead this storied organization. He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity. In this role, Warren will serve in the primary leadership position of the franchise to help bring the next Super Bowl championship trophy home to Bears fans.”
Warren has spent 21 years in the NFL with the last three years as Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference.
"I am honored and recognize the responsibility bestowed upon me to lead the Chicago Bears during this exciting and pivotal time for the franchise. I look forward to building on the rich tradition that started with George Halas and connecting with the unique and vibrant fanbase in Chicago,” said Warren. “I join the Chicago Bears with gratitude and drive to carry out and build upon the legacy and spirit of this founding franchise and my predecessors. This is a franchise that is respected in all of professional sports, and I am humbled to be selected as the next President & CEO of the Chicago Bears. I sincerely thank Virginia McCaskey, George McCaskey, the McCaskey family, Ted Phillips and the search team, for the responsibility and trust placed in me to lead the Chicago Bears and deliver championships to Chicago.”
The Bears will introduce Kevin Warren at a press conference at Halas Hall on Tuesday, January 17 at 12:00 noon.