13 WREX will be live from Lambeau Field Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's another chapter in the historic NFL rivalry between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers and 13WREX will have all the action starting at 5:00 on Sunday.
Join 13 WREX's Derek Bayne and Eric Graver live from Lambeau Field with our 13 WREX Pregame show leading up to NBC's Sunday Night In America starting at 6:00.
The Bears and Packers will kick-off at 7:20 on 13 WREX and immediately following the game, we will have live reaction from Lambeau with Derek and Eric.
Tune in Sunday, September 18th at 5:00 as we get you ready for another showdown between two of the most storied franchises in football.