Higher cost of agricultural jobs deters younger would-be farmers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The U.S. farming industry has a growing demand for young people to join the agricultural workforce.
The farming industry is the backbone for communities across the country including those right here in the Stateline.
However, there are concerns that the industry is getting smaller.
23-year-old Ben Woessner works on his family's farm in Carroll County.
However, he says a lot of people his age are not joining the industry.
"It's a bit of a problem because the population of the world just keeps growing and we need more farmers to help feed the world,” said Woessner.
"When I mentioned to people that I was going to go back to the farm after college, a lot of people were saying, 'Oh that's good because that's what we need!' We need young people going back to the farm because... pretty soon they're one, two, or three, or four generations removed from the farm."
According to the Winnebago Boone County Farming Bureau Board President Brent Pollard, the cost associated with farming is also what detours young people from joining the agricultural workforce.
As result, he feels that the public finds other jobs to be more beneficial.
"All of this equipment around us... all of the buildings, all the animals... if you were to grow like vegetables or an orchard, it all costs a lot of money... that's where the tough part is for young farmers out of high school or college to get into the business,” said Pollard.
"The dynamics behind whether... the younger generation gets into farming is complicated, but there's always going to be the opportunity... because you know... everyone listening now eats so there's going to be a need for someone to produce that food."