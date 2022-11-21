 Skip to main content
Christmas Tree Farms ready for the holidays

By Jena Kleindl

(WREX) — Christmas trees are already being sold for the holiday season, but some Illinois tree farms are importing trees after droughts this summer.

Allen Tree Farm in Buncombe, Il is adapting to save trees after drought conditions this past summer, after 27% of the seedlings were lost.

The tree farm is importing trees from Michigan due to the inflation and the drought. However, if you do go to a tree farm imported trees will cost more but homegrown trees will stay at their average price.

If you are looking for your own homegrown Christmas tree these are the spots to visit.

Carroll County- Dollinger Christmas Tree Farm - Open Daily 8a.m. - 5p.m. 

23882 Payne Rd, Lanark, IL 61046

Lee County - Bybee Christmas Tree Farm - Fri.-Sun. 10a.m. - 4p.m.

3383 Herman Road Lee, Illinois

Ogle County - Baileyville Christmas Trees - Fri - Sun 8a.m. - 5p.m.

200 South Pearl St. Baileyville, IL 61007

Sinnissippi Farm & Forest -  Tue-Fri. 2p.m. - 4p.m. Sat. - Sun. 9a.m.-4p.m.

3122 S. Lowden Rd. Oregon, IL 61061

Winnebago County - Williams Tree Farm - Open Daily 9a.m. - 7p.m. 

4661 Yale Bridge Rd, Rockton, IL 61072

Valley View Farm - Mon. - Fri. 9a.m. - 6:30p.m. Sat. - Sun. 9a.m. - 5p.m.

6440 Belvidere Rd, Roscoe, IL 61073

Keith's Christmas Trees - 4325 Favor Rd, Rockton, IL 61072

