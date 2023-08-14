4-H, FFA program event participation to now count towards school attendance in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation which allowed students attending work-based learning events like 4-H and FFA programs to count participation towards school attendance.

The bill helps to encourage Illinois students to pursue workforce and career development learning while still in school.

“Agriculture is our number one industry, and it’s the pride of Illinois. But in order to ensure its prosperous future, we must invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“House Bill 3814 will allow students attending agricultural learning events to count that towards their school attendance. These learning opportunities cultivate professional development and responsibility in our youth, and their hands-on experiences ought to count towards their education. This new law is a major win not just for our students—but for the future of our agriculture industry.”

FFA and 4-H programs foster participation from both urban and rural Illinois students to participate in hands-on projects through agricultural, STEM, and business development sectors.

Students who participate in work-based programs have been shown to make safer choices and give back to their communities long-term, nurturing a collaborative culture and hard work at a young age.

“Programs like FFA and 4-H are essential to the future of Illinois, providing our young people opportunities to reach their full potential in agriculture to take our state to the next level," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

“Our administration is committed to expanding the pathways and creating bridges so that every child can be a part of Illinois’ number one industry. Ensuring access to a well-rounded Ag education, including work-based experiences like on our fairgrounds, is how we build up the future Ag leaders of tomorrow."

The bill modifies the Illinois School Code to allow students who miss traditional classroom days for events in work-based learning programs and have those events counted towards overall school attendance.

While the student is participating in the program, a parent or guardian is responsible for picking up missed assignments.

In 2022, Governor Pritzker declared that all students enrolled in an agriculture class would have their FFA dues paid for by the State of Illinois.

This declaration resulted in a membership increase from 23,000 participants to over 41,000.

“We know that our young people are the future of Illinois agriculture,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “FFA and 4-H provide not just agricultural training, but prepare Illinois’ students for success in life as well. I appreciate Governor Pritzker recognizing the value of these two organizations and the opportunities they provide to youth beyond the classroom.”

“As a strong supporter of ag education, I advocated for FFA and 4-H students whose attendance standing has been jeopardized for missing class to participate in competitions,” said State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield). “Learning through hands-on experiences, especially in the agriculture industry, is a great way for students to expand their wealth of knowledge.”

“Organizations like 4-H and Future Farmers of America make important contributions to the future of Illinois farming, and in a state where 27 million acres—around 75% of our state’s total land area—are under cultivation, that’s a really big deal,” said state Rep. Sonya M. Harper (D-Chicago).

“4-H and FFA programs have educational and economic value. The skills and knowledge gained from these programs not only benefit the students but also benefit this state. That is why I am proud to help remove any potential barriers to participation for all FFA and 4-H members.”