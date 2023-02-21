 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice and sleet
accumulations up to a half inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute and
likely will impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

DOT to investigate Delays And Cancellations during the wake of the Pandemic.

ROCKFORD  The Department of Transportation's internal watchdog program will investigate the increase in air travel delays and cancellations. That investigation will examine the spike in flight delays and cancellations at the start of the pandemic.

To do this, the office of the Inspector General will audit focus on the DOT's role in cancellations instead of the airlines.

A memo from the Inspector General said more than 30,000 delayed and canceled flights were attributed to issues National Airspace System.

A few of those issues included heavy traffic and air traffic control. It also identified disruptions over the summer and Christmas.

In the same memo, those disruptions were caused due to staffing and weather factors.

