DOT to investigate Delays And Cancellations during the wake of the Pandemic.

ROCKFORD — The Department of Transportation's internal watchdog program will investigate the increase in air travel delays and cancellations. That investigation will examine the spike in flight delays and cancellations at the start of the pandemic.
To do this, the office of the Inspector General will audit focus on the DOT's role in cancellations instead of the airlines.
A memo from the Inspector General said more than 30,000 delayed and canceled flights were attributed to issues National Airspace System.
A few of those issues included heavy traffic and air traffic control. It also identified disruptions over the summer and Christmas.
In the same memo, those disruptions were caused due to staffing and weather factors.