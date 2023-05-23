Tips on child safety during Drowning Prevention Month of May

CHICAGO — With May being proclaimed as Childhood Drowning Prevention Month, Illinois' Division of Child and Family Services reminds parents to be aware when children are in or near water.
In 2022, 15 Illinois children died due to accidental drowning:
- 9 in pools
- 2 in bathtubs
- 2 in ponds
- 1 in a creek
- 1 in a lake
Seven of the drowned children were five years old or younger.
“There are simple steps parents and caregivers can take to prevent water-related tragedies, like ensuring pool gates are locked, teaching children to swim and never leaving a young child alone in the bathtub, even if they are in a bath seat,” said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith.
“The single most important thing to remember is to always actively watch children any time they are in or near water, as a child can drown in as little as one inch of water.”
According to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages one to four.
Drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death for children ages one to 14.
Follow these safety tips to help protect children around water:
Bathrooms
- Never leave a young child alone in a bathtub or depend on a bathtub seat for safety
- Secure the toilet lid as toddlers can tip headfirst into a toilet and risk drowning
- Don't allow children to play alone in the bathroom
Buckets
- 5-gallon buckets typically used for home improvement projects pose a threat to babies and toddlers that may fall into them and be unable to escape
- When buckets are not in use, empty and store them out of children's reach
Portable or Inflatable Pools
- Don't be lulled into a false sense of security due to the shallowness of baby pools. Children can down in one inch of water.
- After use, empty the pool immediately and store it upside down
Swimming Pools and Hot Tubs
- Keep ladders, patio furniture, and toys away from above-ground pools
- Install a fence around all pools and spas that has a self-closing, self-latching gate
- Keep the pool and deck clear of floats, balls, and toys after you leave the pool
- Keep hot tubs securely covered when not in use. Children should not be left in a hot tub alone
- Learn CPR and keep rescue equipment, a phone, and emergency numbers by the pool.
Ponds, Fountains, and Retention Ponds
- Be aware of water hazards in your yard and neighborhood. If a child goes missing, check these areas first.
For more information and water safety resources, including posters, brochures and a coloring book for children, visit the DCFS website and click on Safe Kids > Health and Safety Tips for Children > Water Safety.