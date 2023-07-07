The Rockford Area Arts Council hosts summer party and fundraiser 'Artourage'

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Area Arts Council hosted its summer party and fundraiser with the theme "Artourage."
In hopes of connecting the Rockford community to creatives the arts council is highlighting local creative spaces – like at City Stage Studios where it was held.
All donations go toward supporting community programs through the arts council.
With a dance floor, red carpet photo ops, and hair and makeup touch ups, it's showcasing the space that houses things like recording and filming studios.
“We really want to bring the community in to see the space because there are so many opportunities for usage, recording studios, office spaces, so really inviting the community out inviting artists out,” says Rhiannon Yandell,Rockford Area Arts Council Director of Operations.
On Monday night the arts council will hold a public input session for the development of the Rockford Cultural Plan at Veterans Memorial Hall from 6-8 p.m.