Stateline still experiencing power outages after ice storms

After a heavy ice storm resulted in broken tree limbs and downed powerlines, many residents along the Stateline are experiencing lingering power outages.
According to the ComEd Power Outage map, "We appreciate your patience as crews work to restore outages. Based on the history of similar storms of this size, we expect 80% of outages in your region to be restored by Thursday evening (2/23/23) and the majority of our remaining outages restored by Saturday evening (2/25/23)."
The City of Rockford tweeted at 10:21 a.m.:
POWER OUTAGES: There are approximately 6,700 Rockford residents still without power this morning. ComEd crews worked overnight and have brought in additional resources today from around the area to continue work to restore power to the impacted areas.— City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) February 23, 2023
ComEd is bringing in additional crews to address outages like those at numerous intersections in these tweets at 11:17 a.m.:
In addition, there are numerous intersections across the community where we are using back-up power to operate the traffic signals while ComEd works to restore power to the area.— City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) February 23, 2023
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara tweeted about the urgency of 6,700 residents still without power at 11:24 a.m.:
6,700 @CityofRockford residents are still without power due to weather yesterday and last night. We have been communicating the sense of urgency with @ComEd and they have additional crews enroute to help get everyone powered back up now.— Tom McNamara (@tmcrkfd) February 23, 2023