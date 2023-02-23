 Skip to main content
Stateline still experiencing power outages after ice storms

Power-Outages-2
By Audrey Moon

After a heavy ice storm resulted in broken tree limbs and downed powerlines, many residents along the Stateline are experiencing lingering power outages.

According to the ComEd Power Outage map, "We appreciate your patience as crews work to restore outages. Based on the history of similar storms of this size, we expect 80% of outages in your region to be restored by Thursday evening (2/23/23) and the majority of our remaining outages restored by Saturday evening (2/25/23)."

The City of Rockford tweeted at 10:21 a.m.:

ComEd is bringing in additional crews to address outages like those at numerous intersections in these tweets at 11:17 a.m.:

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara tweeted about the urgency of 6,700 residents still without power at 11:24 a.m.:

